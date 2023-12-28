Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price at $15.80

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $230.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.15. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 302,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

