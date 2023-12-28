Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $19.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.96. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $19.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.70 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Chubb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

