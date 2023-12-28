Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

