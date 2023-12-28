Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.03. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 3,487 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,427,315 shares of company stock worth $3,114,886 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.