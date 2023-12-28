BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

