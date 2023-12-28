BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $720.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

