Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $65.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.