Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $359.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

