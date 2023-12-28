Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,019 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87,180 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $359.00.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

