Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.38.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

