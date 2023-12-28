Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,846 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 231,583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

