Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average is $309.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

