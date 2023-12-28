Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $101.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

