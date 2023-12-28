Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 949,869 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 635,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.