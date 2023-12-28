Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 327 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 886,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

