Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 365 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

