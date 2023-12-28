Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.