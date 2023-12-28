Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

