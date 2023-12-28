Caprock Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

