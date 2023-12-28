Caprock Group LLC Has $893,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $408.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

