Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

