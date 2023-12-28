Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

