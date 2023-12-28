Caprock Group LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $448.97 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

