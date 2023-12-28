Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.