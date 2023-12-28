Caprock Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $874.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $818.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $899.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,918 shares of company stock worth $4,074,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

