Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.