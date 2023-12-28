CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

