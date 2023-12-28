Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.