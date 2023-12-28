Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.