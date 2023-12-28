Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

