CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,654,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.51. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

