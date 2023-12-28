CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.84

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.84 and last traded at $226.35, with a volume of 15376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.63.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

