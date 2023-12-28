CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:CVM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
