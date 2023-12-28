Celsius Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 15,877 call options.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,457,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

