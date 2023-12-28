Central Garden & Pet Stock to Split on Friday, January 5th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

