ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 6.1% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 3,016,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,693,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

