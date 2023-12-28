Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.