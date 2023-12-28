Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

