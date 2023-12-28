Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.