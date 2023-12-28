China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
