China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

