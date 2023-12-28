Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.