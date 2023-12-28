Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO J. Michael Hansen Sells 9,774 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $606.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

