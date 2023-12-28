Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,754,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 2,086,228 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research firms recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

