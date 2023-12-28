Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.