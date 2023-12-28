Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:CZBT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
