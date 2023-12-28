ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

CLIR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

