CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 590.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

