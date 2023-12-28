CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMS. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

CMS opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

