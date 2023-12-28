Coastline Trust Co Acquires 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,126.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $966.28 and a 200 day moving average of $900.06. The company has a market capitalization of $527.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

