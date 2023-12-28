Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,147 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

NYSE:HES opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

