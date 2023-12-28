Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.