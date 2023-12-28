Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 31.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $348,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.6 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

